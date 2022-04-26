ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspiring St. Clair College Fashion Designers Showcase Their Work

By Guest Writer
 3 days ago

Aspiring St. Clair College Fashion Designers Showcase Their Work. The St. Clair College Atelier 2022 Fashion Show was held April 23 at the College’s South Campus. The sold-out show featured the collections of the 2022 graduating class of student designers. This semester was shortened to 14 weeks, instead...

Elle

Three Women Leading the Way In Conscious Design

Together with Audi, we're showcasing the women making a difference in conscious design without compromising on style. For many designers, their love of fashion can be distilled into a single moment – trying on their mother’s earrings, picking up a magazine that changed their lives forever, encountering an iconic brand for the first time. For Tolu Coker, the fashion designer, illustrator and multimedia artist, it happened at St Augustine’s car boot sale on northwest London’s Kilburn Road, where her parents would take her every weekend as a child. ‘I remember being so impressed by the different traders, and wanting to try stuff out and develop my own look,’ she says. ‘My parents were huge thrifters, very resourceful because we were from a working-class background, but they always had this incredible fashion sense. They were definitely my first style inspiration.’ Years later, that sensibility – an appreciation for well-crafted pieces, a desire to extend the lifespan of clothing, and nods to her British-Nigerian parents’ aesthetic of Seventies London cool – all make up the DNA of Coker’s eponymous label, which abides by the mantra: ‘Community. Craft. Culture. Clothes.’
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Partners with British Council to Showcase Upcycling Potential

Click here to read the full article. A new exhibition is coming to Levi’s Haus in London, the heritage denim brand’s concept store dedicated to circular design. On display will be more than 75 products created as part of Levi’s partnership with the British Council’s Architecture Design and Fashion (ADF) program, which seeks to address global challenges through a wide range of design disciples. With circularity the focal point, Levi’s worked with the British Council’s circular design initiative “Making Matters,” a multi-disciplinary program exploring how the circular economy can be a catalyst for creativity, collaboration and regenerative thinking, to invite European designers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Longchamp Drops Poetic Collection in Collaboration With André Saraiva

Years after crossing paths in Paris, Longchamp reunites with street artist André Saraiva once again as he launches his first-ever handbag collection. The collaborative range is a joyous celebration of French culture and arrives adorned with Saraiva’s signature doodles on Longchamp’s widely-loved heritage designs. For the collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

When something is stuck in Kris Goyri’s mind, he doesn’t let it drop until the idea is perfected. Picking up where his previous collection left off, he touched again on the power of color and color-blocking. This time, however, he was inspired by organic forms, specifically the funghi realm.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Our Selves: celebrating photographs taken by female artists

As the news cycle regularly demonstrates, the simple, quintessentially modern act of taking a photograph has now become a predominant way of subverting entrenched power. And female artists, often on the fringes of cultural society, have been using their cameras to do just that for well over 100 years. This is one of the provocative declarations made by Our Selves: Photographs by Women Artists from Helen Kornblum, the Museum of Modern Art’s empowering new exhibit of work by female photographers from over 100 years and all around the globe.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
Architectural Digest

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Venice Biennale: women outnumber male artists in main halls for first time

There is no shortage of art’s big beasts in Venice, as the world’s most prestigious international art event, the city’s biennale, opens to the public. Georg Baselitz has made works to hang in the 18th-century stucco frames that once held portraits of the Grimani family in their palazzo. Marc Quinn is showing in the National Archaeological Museum. Anselm Kiefer has covered the walls of a colossal room in the Palazzo Ducale with paintings encrusted with shoes, clothing, metal, and even a ladder.
VISUAL ART
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

A New Show at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum Explores Why Men Wear What They Wear

Click here to read the full article. With figures like Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles challenging traditional notions of male dress with each red carpet appearance, it feels as if the relationship between masculinity and clothing is primed for a revolution. It’s to this background that London’s Victoria & Albert Museum has opened Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, a new exhibition that runs until November 6 and is accompanied by a same-named book releasing May 31 from V&A Publishing (and available for pre-order now). “It’s an exciting moment because the shift in perceptions around menswear and masculinity is happening everywhere...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Surreal Home Shows Off Arjé x Nordic Knots’ Luxe Rug Collection

This stunning home by French architect Nicholas Préaud might be one of the most incredible examples of Scandinavian minimalism you’ll ever see. A marriage of soft neutral tones and warm wood, the Mediterranean-flecked space is filled with beautiful high-end furniture, expertly curated details, and stunning architectural quirks. Most impressive of all might be the sculptural walls that bend, curve, and billow, dividing the space like massive works of art. But alas, it isn’t real. The 3D interiors were created as a perfect setting to show off the new Arjé x Nordic Knots collection of finely crafted rugs, allowing each piece to shine.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

A Rotterdam Apartment Is Filled With One Artistic Couple’s Many Vintage Finds

Stéphane Monnet and Jeroen Dijkstra either have good luck, good timing, or simply the good sense to know when something just feels right. When they were apartment hunting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Stéphane was seeking out distinctly European surroundings—since he was moving from Toronto—and they found them in a one-bedroom property, downtown. “With all of its flourishes, huge windows, and open spaces, it was a perfect fit,” Stéphane says. “It was already snatched up, but that deal fell through at the last minute.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Kosuke Kawamura Appointed UNIQLO UT Creative Director

Global Japanese retailer UNIQLO has announced the appointment of artist Kosuke Kawamura as Creative Director of UT, the fashion conglomerate’s graphic T-shirt line that celebrates its 20th-anniversary this year. Holding many titles such as collage artist, graphic designer, and art director, Kawamura has provided art and graphics for a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RideApart

"Scooter, The Myth" Celebrates 75 Years Of Italian Scooter Culture In Milan

In 2022, scooters can be found anywhere that riders are looking for practical, relatively inexpensive everyday transportation. It all had to start somewhere, though—and the birthplace of scooters, as every fan knows deep in their bones, is Italy. Without the rise of Vespa and Lambretta, scooters as a form of two-wheeled transportation simply wouldn’t exist in the same way they do today.
BICYCLES
hypebeast.com

Joshua Vides Presents "COMMERCIAL BREAK"

Featuring his first full-color works and collaborative apparel with WTAPS. Following a Converse collaboration and various custom takes on iconic BMW silhouettes, Joshua Vides now readies his first solo exhibition in Japan titled “Commercial Break.” Predominately known thus far for his black-and-white paint marker works from his “Reality to Idea” series, Vides’ upcoming “Commercial Break” exhibition marks a clear shift and evolution in his pop art style, presenting mounted sculptures, limited-edition silkscreens, and canvas works in full color.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Art Gallery of Ontario Names Architects for Expansion, MOCA Detroit ‘Parts Ways’ with New Director, and More: Morning Links for April 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines NEWS FROM THE GREAT WHITE NORTH. The Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto has hired a trio of architecture firms—Selldorf Architects, Diamond Schmitt, and Two Row Architect—to create a design for a new 50,000-square-foot building that will be devoted to global modern and contemporary art. Selldorf has been on a tear of late. Its expansion of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, which was just unveiled, has earned strong reviews, and construction is underway on its expansion of the Frick Collection in New York. Meanwhile, the Portrait Gallery of Canada in Ottawa tapped Robert...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

