Release of Yankees’ sign-stealing letter proves to be anticlimactic

By Andrés Chávez
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, the infamous letter that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sent to Yankees’ general manager was revealed. Not because it was unsealed just yet, but instead, SNY’s Andy Martino obtained a copy and wrote an article about it. As Martino says, the Yankees did get caught...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 1

Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news regarding their struggling slugger

The New York Yankees are coming off back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Orioles and have strung together a five-game winning streak, winning seven of their last eight games in total. The Bombers have finally hit their stride offensively thanks to a bit more continuity from their sluggers. One of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have struck gold with speedy outfielder

After a difficult start to the 2022 season, the New York Yankees are finally hitting their stride, winning seven consecutive games and two series against the Cleaveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. The Bombers now sit 13–6 on the season, hosting the top record in the AL East and tied with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
NJ.com

Mets blame MLB for league-high 18 HBP: ‘They don’t care’

The New York Mets are mad as hell and they’re not going to take it any more. Yes, the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Tuesday. But in the process, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. New York now leads the majors with 18 HBP, and Mets starter Chris Bassitt knows the source of the problem: the baseballs, which he says are “all different.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Remembering the firing of Yogi Berra after 16 games

Although they won 91 games, the 1983 Yankees couldn’t do better than third place in the AL East, which led George Steinbrenner to unceremoniously part ways with manager Billy Martin (again) at season’s end. Yankee legend Yogi Berra, who had managed the 1964 Yankees and the 1973 Mets to World Series appearances, took over the 1984 squad but got off to a disappointing 17-23 start. That may not seem like the end of the world, but the problem was that the Yanks were already 18 games out of first place, as the Detroit Tigers won 35 of their first 40 games. In the Pre-Wild card era, such a start effectively ended the season for every other AL East team, so despite the Yankees outplaying the eventual champions from that point on, the season was considered a disappointment.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Jose Trevino’s framing game is next-level

You may have noticed that Jose Trevino slowly taking over as the everyday catcher for the New York Yankees. While I was intrigued by the potential of Kyle Higashioka’s batted ball profile, his inability to make consistent contact has been apparent, at least so far. That’s opened the door for Trevino, who was quietly acquired just before the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/27/22

Dates with the Orioles may seem like opportunities for frustration, given how the Yankees have played them the last year, but last night hopefully will mark a turning point in their relationship with the AL East cellar dwellers. The Yankees cruised past Baltimore and won their fourth straight contest overall. They’ll have a good chance to make it five tonight.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees demolish Orioles in series sweep

On Friday, theNew York Yankees picked up their second consecutive series sweep, overcoming the Baltimore Orioles to string together their seventh straight win. At home against Baltimore, the Yankees finally found their offensive groove, posting 12 runs in the first game of the series, five in the second, and 10 in the third. Over the last four games combined, the Bombers have tallied 37 total runs, completely blowing expectations out of the water after a tough start.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 27 (Yankees Win Low-Scoring Contest)

After a 12-8 New York win in the first game of the series, the 11-6 Yankees hope for a fifth straight win as they host the 6-11 Baltimore Orioles today at 7:05 PM EST. Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the streaking Yankees and brings a 2.51 ERA over 14.1 innings into this contest. He's traditionally had a lot of success against Baltimore and held them to three hits and no runs in five innings already this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees dodge bullet as cheating scandal letter revealed

Several weeks ago, a letter became known that would eventually become public regarding the New York Yankees and the cheating scandal they faced back in 2017. When Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred dove into the Houston Astros and a myriad of teams using illegal sign-stealing methods, the Yankees were implicated in the process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Judge leads surging Yankees past sloppy Orioles

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game, and the surging New York Yankees beat the sloppy Orioles 10-5 on Thursday.Judge hit his fifth homer two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu's grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats.Judge also had a tying hit and Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York's four-run fifth, when all the runs were unearned."Whenever you get extra outs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe celebrates birthday in style with Somerset Patriots

Many people have trouble remembering their 21st birthday. Anthony Volpe won’t have that problem. The Somerset Patriots shortstop, who is the New York Yankees’ top-ranked prospect, celebrated his big day Thursday with a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBI, leading his club to a 15-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ

