What was once a “f*** them picks” mindset for the Los Angeles Rams has now changed into a different approach prior to the start of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday. Barring some miracle trade, the Rams won’t be making any picks Thursday night. LA’s first pick is the second-to-last selection of third round on Friday, but general manager Les Snead didn’t rule out the possibility of trading up into the second round or early in the third when discussing the team’s draft approach Tuesday.

