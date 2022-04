The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police officer and another man pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday. Tensions were high inside the Colbert County Courthouse as all eyes were on Brian Martin. He stood at the defense table with his handcuffed hands in front of him. He was freshly shaven with a white goatee, but with no expression on his face as prosecutors read the list of charges against him.

