SAN FRANCISCO -- Ask Gabe Kapler why Mark Hallberg was the right choice to take over as the third base coach when Ron Wotus retired and you'll get a thoughtful list of traits. Kapler likes that Hallberg prepares extraordinarily well and does a great job of understanding the state of a given game. He is a good decision-maker, and in high-profile spots, he is able to stay calm.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO