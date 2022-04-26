Billy's Downtown Diner closes Allentown location

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For years, Bogert's Covered Bridge, which stretches across the Little Lehigh, has been deteriorating. But a big gift from the state is set to change that. Spanning 145 feet, the bridge is Lehigh County's oldest. For years there's been efforts to raise money to turn back the hands of time. Now the state has stepped in with $1.3 million to help restore the bridge.
A one-time destination for loans and cash withdrawals will soon be a hotspot for lattes and cappuccinos in Northampton County. Starbucks, the popular coffee shop chain with more than 33,000 stores worldwide, is set to open its newest Lehigh Valley cafe on Friday at the former Bank of America building at 25 Main St. in Hellertown, according to a Starbucks spokesperson. The cafe, in the Shoppes ...
HATFIELD, Pa. - A sports bar in Montgomery County announced that it plans to close next month. Via Marconi Sports Bar and Pizza Pub said in a Facebook post its last day of serving customers will be May 15. Until then, the bar will have limited seating and a limited menu due to staffing and product issues.
A PNC Bank branch in the Lehigh Valley area will soon close its doors permanently. The Northampton County branch at 2102 Main St. in Northampton is slated for closure, media relations manager Jason Beyersdorfer told DailyVoice.com. “We constantly evaluate our branches, together with our other available channels of banking, to...
DANBURY — Among his friends, Danny Eljamal is known to stop into gas stations to analyze what they do well and what they could do better. He’s an expert because he’s helped with his family’s deli and gas stations since his early teens and has spent summers managing his brother’s gas station in Florida.
Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th, at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Madison Street. Police located a 13-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries.
The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into.
No one inside the home was injured.
Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
FLEETWOOD, Pa. – A beloved family dog made a daring escape from a burning home in Fleetwood on Wednesday, and while Charlie is expected to be OK, the home is a total loss. "I was speechless seeing that dog up there, and he let a big gasp of smoke out of his mouth, out of his lungs, before he jumped," said Justin Steinmetz, who flagged someone down to call for help, summoning fire crews to the scene.
Apparently the concept of a restaurant that only serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch is proving to be a popular one, as Turning Point has announced its first franchise agreement. There are already 21 Turning Points in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware (13 are in NJ). The 22nd, coming to Montgomery...
It came under the cover of darkness at 2:30 in the morning and left its prints behind. A bear caught on camera in Alberto Córdova's driveway, knocked over the trash can and helped itself to the contents.
There's nothing I love more than a good cup of coffee. I'm personally one of those people who start their morning every day with a cup because I need that boost of caffeine to help me get through my day. I also love all types of coffee like lattes, cappuccinos,...
An unspecified police incident was reported at a hotel in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday, April 28, according to initial and developing reports. The Morning Call reports that there was a heavy police presence at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Allentown West on Tilghman Street in Allentown on Thursday afternoon.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open at 3925 Walnut St. on May 12, and the Louisiana fried chicken chain plans to add three more locations in the Philadelphia area by the end of the year, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Walnut Street location on the University of Pennsylvania's campus...
