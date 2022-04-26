ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Billy's Downtown Diner closes Allentown location

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular restaurant in the Lehigh Valley has closed its...

www.wfmz.com

Teressa P.

What happened to Checkers? 9 out of 10 Philly Checkers Locations Closed

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:
WFMZ-TV Online

New funding from Pa. to go towards renovating 181-year-old bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For years, Bogert's Covered Bridge, which stretches across the Little Lehigh, has been deteriorating. But a big gift from the state is set to change that. Spanning 145 feet, the bridge is Lehigh County's oldest. For years there's been efforts to raise money to turn back the hands of time. Now the state has stepped in with $1.3 million to help restore the bridge.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley’s newest Starbucks cafe opening Friday

A one-time destination for loans and cash withdrawals will soon be a hotspot for lattes and cappuccinos in Northampton County. Starbucks, the popular coffee shop chain with more than 33,000 stores worldwide, is set to open its newest Lehigh Valley cafe on Friday at the former Bank of America building at 25 Main St. in Hellertown, according to a Starbucks spokesperson. The cafe, in the Shoppes ...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sports bar in Montgomery County set to close

HATFIELD, Pa. - A sports bar in Montgomery County announced that it plans to close next month. Via Marconi Sports Bar and Pizza Pub said in a Facebook post its last day of serving customers will be May 15. Until then, the bar will have limited seating and a limited menu due to staffing and product issues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley PNC Bank Slated For Permanent Closure

A PNC Bank branch in the Lehigh Valley area will soon close its doors permanently. The Northampton County branch at 2102 Main St. in Northampton is slated for closure, media relations manager Jason Beyersdorfer told DailyVoice.com. “We constantly evaluate our branches, together with our other available channels of banking, to...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

13-Year-Old Shot on North Madison Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th, at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Madison Street. Police located a 13-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Driver Strikes Woman On Sidewalk Before Crashing Into Front Porch Of West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries. The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into. No one inside the home was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Happy National Pretzel Day! Here’s Where To Get Your Pretzel Freebies

Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
FOOD & DRINKS
WFMZ-TV Online

Dog makes daring escape as fire destroys Berks home

FLEETWOOD, Pa. – A beloved family dog made a daring escape from a burning home in Fleetwood on Wednesday, and while Charlie is expected to be OK, the home is a total loss. "I was speechless seeing that dog up there, and he let a big gasp of smoke out of his mouth, out of his lungs, before he jumped," said Justin Steinmetz, who flagged someone down to call for help, summoning fire crews to the scene.
FLEETWOOD, PA
