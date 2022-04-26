Valley Lane, Hastings

When it comes to measuring mother nature, it's always mind-blowing. As we continue to thaw out from a pretty snowy winter, ground water finds its way to tributaries, and streams. This year has brought some pretty impressive sights around Northern Minnesota, like Gooseberry Falls. They thawed out and have been...
Hy-Vee, the Iowa-based grocery store chain, has been expanding into all sorts of areas. Here in SE Minnesota new stores and buying stores (West Circle Drive and Kasson's Erdman's come to mind) have made the headlines. A little light music while you read the story... The same is true in...
Comments / 0