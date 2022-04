One of the greatest weaknesses for the Detroit Red Wings this season has been the lack of legitimate top-four talent on the left side of their defensive corps, but that will soon be changing. Moritz Seider looks like an absolute star in the making as the leader of the right side of their defence for the next decade, however, he hasn’t had much help from the rest of the team’s defenders.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO