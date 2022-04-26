Woman allegedly shows up at man’s home, work after he blocked her

A Denton man reported to police Monday a woman he met on an online dating site would not stop trying to contact him over the phone and in person.

The man told police he met the woman online about three months prior, according to a police report. He told the woman he didn’t want to talk to her anymore and blocked her.

Since being blocked, the woman has attempted to call him from numerous phone numbers, according to the report. The man also alleged the woman has randomly showed up at his apartment and his job.

A police spokesperson said it appears the woman has attempted to contact him on several different instances rather than only on the day he made the report to police. Police are still investigating.

Other reports

1800 block of Teasley Lane — One or more culprits broke into a store, stealing over $2,000 from a locked safe, according to a police report.

At about 10:45 a.m., police responded to a call from a woman who said when she arrived to open the store, she found the glass door shattered.

She reviewed security footage and saw one or two people break the glass door, according to a report.

The culprit or culprits allegedly stole more than $2,000 from a locked safe. It was unclear how the locked safe was opened, a police spokesperson said.

The woman estimated it would cost $3,000 to repair the glass door.

It does not appear anything else was stolen from the store, a police spokesperson said. Police are still investigating.

500 block of Fort Worth Drive — The owner of a storage center told police two men possibly experiencing homelessness tried to break into a unit, according to a police report.

At about 5:43 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a criminal trespass at a storage center. Police found a hole, roughly 5 feet tall, was cut in the property’s fence, according to the report.

Police also found the metal siding to one of the units had been cut and pulled back. However, the damage did not compromise the integrity of the unit, and no one was able to gain entry, according to the report.

The owner told police he saw two men who appeared to be experiencing homelessness and believed those men were the culprits, according to the report.

If the culprits are found, the owner told police he wants to press charges. The owner estimated the damage was at least $200. Police are still investigating.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 413 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.