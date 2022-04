It seems there will never be a shortage of Tesla factory drone flyovers and "spy shots" of the US electric automaker's parking lots and staging areas. While these types of reports don't typically offer concrete data or details, they give us a solid idea of how things are going at Tesla's factories, which is helpful since the company doesn't disclose much, and there's no PR department to contact with questions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO