ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rick Ross Relives Days Of Stealing Cadillac Emblems

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Ross is gearing up for his massive self-titled car and bike show and he has an interesting way of promoting it -- talking about auto theft, or at least auto parts theft. While giving fans a tour...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 7

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Shows Off Yet Another Gorgeous Vehicle Ahead Of Car Show

Rick Ross has been having a ton of fun with his latest endeavor called "The Promise Land." For those who may not know, The Promise Land is a big compound where Ross is storing a whole plethora of vehicles, as well as some exotic animals. Fans are trying to figure out exactly what Ross is setting out to accomplish with this new compound, however, he does have at least one goal in mind which is a car show that is set to take place on May 21st.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Rick Ross Shows Off His New Tank With Louis Vuitton Seats

Ahead of the Rick Ross Car Show, Rick Ross took to Instagram to share his latest pick-up. Joining the vehicles the rapper has recently added to his arsenal is a massive camouflage tank. Set to be on display at the event held at Rick Ross’ Georgia residence, the armored fighting...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TMZ.com

Katt Williams Buys Apocalyptic Truck, Costs $200K

Katt Williams put a huge chunk of change down on an absolute beast of a vehicle ... one that's fittingly named after the end of days. Katt recently purchased the Apocalypse Hellfire ... an eco-diesel truck with 6-wheel drive and Kevlar coating. The rims are fresh with custom purple powder, and it's got the leather interior color to match.
CARS
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Claims The $2M In Cash He Flexed On Instagram Was 'Prop' Money

6ix9ine claimed he was “struggling to make end meets” in a court hearing last month as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit for his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery. So when he shared an Instagram video of himself flexing nearly two million dollars in cash last week, the optics didn’t look good. But according to the controversial rapper, it was all a rouse. In an interview with TMZ Live, Harvey Levin asked him about the video and if he could cough up the $1 million he owes in restitution.
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Rick Ross
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out a 99-point restored 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

With the Chevrolet Corvette celebrating its 70th anniversary, Jay Leno recently checked out one of the earliest production models, courtesy of owner and Corvette restorer Mike McCluskey. This 1954 Corvette is from the 'Vette's second model year. Only 300 cars were made for the initial 1953 model year, however, so...
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Viper V-10-powered motorcycle is the Tomahawk Dodge never built

The Viper V-10 Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle concept made quite an impression at its 2003 Detroit auto show reveal, but not surprisingly it never went into production. However, one motorcycle mechanic loved the concept so much he built his own Viper V-10-powered bike. Based in the U.K., Allen Millyard built this...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Cars#Vehicles#Maybach#El Camino#Chevy
Architectural Digest

This Car Absolutely Stole the 2022 New York Auto Show

Genesis wowed us again at this year’s New York Auto Show, which opened to the public on April 15 at the Javits Center. Just as it did in 2017, the fast-growing luxury sub-brand from Korean industrial conglomerate Hyundai showed a stunning concept vehicle, one that helps the upstart automaker continue to define its unique and compelling design aesthetic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Spirits Entrepreneur Brett Berish on Classic Cars, His ’88 Defender and the Watch He Got From Rick Ross

Click here to read the full article. As president and CEO of Sovereign Brands, Brett Berish has created a slate of fast-growing wine and liquor labels known for their slick packaging and celebrity imbibers (and in some cases, buyers—in 2014, Jay-Z purchased Armand de Brignac Champagne, aka Ace of Spades, from Sovereign Brands for an undisclosed amount). The family-owned wine and spirits company, which Berish founded in 1999, is today responsible for such potables as Luc Belaire French sparkling wine, Bumbu rum and McQueen and the Violet Fog gin. But for all the gregarious, party-hard vibes his business provides—Luc Belaire...
FOOD & DRINKS
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch Ken Block Drift His Four-Ton Diesel Dually Ford F-450 Pickup

Ken Block is one of the most skilled drifters on the planet, so if there's anyone who can get an 8000-pound diesel-powered dually pickup truck sideways, it's him. Block thought it would be a good idea to slide his massive 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty tow rig around an empty parking lot at Utah Motorsports Campus for a recent YouTube video after one of his Hoonigan colleagues snapped the half-shafts on his Mk 2 Escort.
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Reacts On Stage As Fan Pees Herself: Watch

Since the unfortunate events that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert, artists have been paying very close attention to the crowd when they perform. Making sure no one passes out or suffers an injury has become a part of their regimen. One recent example of this was captured on...
PHOENIX, AZ
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy