DCHD offering free childhood immunizations

Truro town meeting will debate an important initiative to benefit local workforce families: Article 7A, which appropriates $212,500 for a one-year child care voucher fund. The Massachusetts child care system is in crisis, with families paying unsustainable rates, child care workers earning poverty wages and facilities unable to sustain their bottom line. Child care can cost families as much as $20,000 a year for infants and $16,500 for toddlers, more than a year of public college, home mortgage or rent. Similar programs have been passed in several Cape Cod towns, including Chatham and Eastham.
