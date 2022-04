The Air Jordan 4 has always been a premium choice for sneakerheads who have a love and appreciation for the legacy of Michael Jordan. The Jordan 4 is a sneaker that continues to get new colorways and each model certainly has its own merits. Fans are always eager to get their hands on these new Jumpman offerings, and in 2022, the brand has been generous with the number of new colorways it has on the horizon.

