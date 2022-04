U.S. cities just can’t get enough of cryptocurrency. First, mayors wanted to get paid with it. Now, cities want to mine it themselves. Fort Worth, Texas, has become the first to take the plunge. The city will operate three Bitmain Antminer S9 mining rigs in the IT wing of City Hall. Each rig, which will run 24/7, is expected to consume the same amount of energy as a vacuum cleaner, so the city is expecting to mine more value than it costs to run the operation.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO