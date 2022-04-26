Mayor Bruce L. Coulon

PETOSKEY — Emmet County commissioners Thursday sealed the deal on appointing Dave Boyer, current deputy county administrator, to replace outgoing county administrator Mike Reaves. In the same meeting moments later, they also entered into a new contract with Reaves, temporarily keeping him on the county payroll to serve as a consultant during the transition period. This all comes after Reaves announced his retirement earlier this month. He has served as the Emmet County administrator for two years. ...

EMMET COUNTY, MI ・ 40 MINUTES AGO