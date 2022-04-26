Mayor Bruce L. Coulon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey News Review

Emmet County finalizes administrator contract with Boyer

PETOSKEY — Emmet County commissioners Thursday sealed the deal on appointing Dave Boyer, current deputy county administrator, to replace outgoing county administrator Mike Reaves. In the same meeting moments later, they also entered into a new contract with Reaves, temporarily keeping him on the county payroll to serve as a consultant during the transition period. This all comes after Reaves announced his retirement earlier this month. He has served as the Emmet County administrator for two years. ...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
The Monroe News

Zorn introduces fair board reform measures

Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Onsted, recently introduced two bills intended to help county fair boards more effectively and efficiently conduct their operations. Senate Bill 1018 would eliminate the current requirement that fair boards publish their intention to buy or sell real estate in the local newspaper, and permit the notification to occur directly to members by postcard or email.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

