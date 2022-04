The author of “The War That Didn’t Have to Happen” (April 24) is correct in that the war didn’t have to happen. But the premise of the ensuing analogy is fatally flawed. The author attempts to compare Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Canada aligning with Russia and allowing Russian missile sites near the U.S. border. Such a hypothetical event is not similar to current events. A far more direct comparison would be a Russian invasion of Alaska followed by a Russian demand for Alaska to become an independent neutral state in order to end hostilities, as they have done in Crimea, Donbas and Donetsk, and now demand for all of Ukraine.

