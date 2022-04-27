ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Light rain overnight, breezy conditions through the workweek

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Showers are expected through midnight ahead of some breezy conditions moving forward in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaH5N_0fKzHzy900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usIAb_0fKzHzy900

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain will be light tonight with lows nearing 47 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m904t_0fKzHzy900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epnE8_0fKzHzy900

Winds begin to pick up Wednesday as clouds give way to afternoon sun. Highs will be near 57 degrees.

The rest of the workweek will be sunny and windy with highs in the mid-50s.

The weekend will be calmer with warmer temperatures.

Highs will reach back into the 60s by Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuLve_0fKzHzy900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiFnw_0fKzHzy900

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Breezy conditions continue; warmup ahead for the weekend

WHAT'S NEW - Breezy. Winds 15 to 30 mph. Lots of Sunshine. Dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to higher risk for brush fires. WHAT'S NEXT - Clouds increase Sunday with showers on Monday. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Hoffman says it will be a warmer weekend...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Storm Watch Team
News 12

Mostly sunny, warmer weekend ahead; tracking rain for Monday

New Jersey will see a sunny and warm weekend, with temperatures in the 60s. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers is also tracking some rain that is expected to return at the beginning of the upcoming week. Friday night will see clear skies and temperatures cooling into the low-40s. Windy...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Weekend warmup: Sunny, mild and pleasant weekend ahead

Connecticut is looking at a mild and sunny this weekend. Saturday will feature a lot of sun with some afternoon clouds. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be a pleasant day with highs in the 60s. It will still be a bit breezy but not nearly as windy as it has been.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy