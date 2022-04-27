Light rain overnight, breezy conditions through the workweek

Showers are expected through midnight ahead of some breezy conditions moving forward in the week.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain will be light tonight with lows nearing 47 degrees.

Winds begin to pick up Wednesday as clouds give way to afternoon sun. Highs will be near 57 degrees.

The rest of the workweek will be sunny and windy with highs in the mid-50s.

The weekend will be calmer with warmer temperatures.

Highs will reach back into the 60s by Sunday.