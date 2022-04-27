Cool with gustier winds Wednesday ahead of weekend warmup
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says gusty winds and a chill will move back in before a warmup this weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Much cooler and windy with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50s. Chance for a brief light rain shower or two in the afternoon. Lows around 37.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. Some gusts 30 to 40 mph possible. Highs around 54. Lows around 38.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs around 58. Lows around 40.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 62. Lows around 43.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 67. Lows around 47.
