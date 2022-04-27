ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool with gustier winds Wednesday ahead of weekend warmup

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says gusty winds and a chill will move back in before a warmup this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Much cooler and windy with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50s. Chance for a brief light rain shower or two in the afternoon. Lows around 37.

THURSDAY:  Mostly sunny, windy and chilly.  Some gusts 30 to 40 mph possible. Highs around 54. Lows around 38.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs around 58. Lows around 40.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 62. Lows around 43.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 67. Lows around 47.

