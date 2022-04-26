3 silver linings for the Brooklyn Nets heading into the offseason

Following a four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, the 2021-22 campaign is officially over for the Brooklyn Nets. This set off a firestorm of tweets and hot takes, and officially closed the books on one of the wildest NBA seasons in recent history. What happens next for Brooklyn is unclear.

It was a year marred by drama and bad luck, high-highs and very low-lows. After coming a big toe away from the Eastern Conference Finals last postseason, Brooklyn was supposed to be a bonafide contender heading into 22-23. Instead, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Nets are headed to Cancun early.

Despite everything, however, Brooklyn has reason for hope. The team still employs a full-blown basketball demigod in KD, and some of the club’s role players came up huge in the postseason. Much ink will be spilled exploring what exactly went wrong for the Nets – instead let’s walk on the sunny side of the street and look forward.

The emergence of Bruce Brown

Whether or not Kyrie Irving picks up his player option and returns to the Nets next season is worth wondering. But Uncle Drew isn’t the only potential free agent Brooklyn needs to worry about. After playing like an absolute stud all series long, the Nets would be wise to lock Bruce Brown up with a nice long contract.

Against the Celtics, Brown proved a critical part of Brooklyn’s identity. He averaged a respectable 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest on 58/43/80 shooting splits. And unlike Goran Dragic or Blake Griffin, Brown has the potential to improve further.

At present, Brooklyn may already be on the hook for $158 million in salary, and Brown could be due for a pay increase as an unrestricted free agent. If the Nets can, though, bringing him back into the fold would be a critical move to keep Brooklyn young and dynamic. Cam Thomas could make Brown expendable, a reasonably good problem to have given the circumstances.

Kevin Durant's absolute dominance

The Nets started the season with a healthy Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The rest, as they say, is history, and Brooklyn limped to the finish line with KD, Irving, and a sidelined Ben Simmons.

NBA teams that are so top-heavy rarely have much wiggle room when it comes to injury insurance. Losing Joe Harris for the season, for example, was an underrated blow for the Nets. Regardless, it meant Brooklyn was left with a lackluster roster, an All-Star starter on the bench, and Kevin Durant to pick up the pieces.

Durant was spectacular against Boston. Fighting through intense double-teams and punishing defensive blitzes, the Slim Reaper still averaged 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game for the series. All while logging a monstrous 44.0 minutes a night.

Kevin Durant will turn 34 in September and begin his fifteenth year of NBA service that fall. But as long as he continues to play like an MVP candidate, Brooklyn has plenty to be excited about.

2021-22 is officially over

The Brooklyn Nets had real roster flaws. There are real questions about the head coach, the point guard, and the future of the franchise. The future looms reasonably large for the Nets.

But by the same token, sunsetting a season from absolute hell is in and of itself a thing to be thankful for. Brooklyn won’t be looking to rebound from a down year in 22-23; it will be pivoting away from one of the most bizarre stretches in professional sports imaginable.

The Kyrie Irving vaccine problems are (likely) over. He’ll be able to play full-time and with fewer distractions. James Harden is gone, and a younger, more dynamic Ben Simmons has taken his place. So long as he is healthy, all of the drama and circus that came with this saga should be gone, too. A bunch of older players and contracts will come off the books, streamlining Steve Nash’s rotation. And on and on.

It was the season of hell for Nets fans. For complicated reasons, Brooklyn had to contend with just about the wildest group of on and off the court challenges you could ever imagine. But the fever is breaking and the season is over. That’s reason enough to celebrate.