ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Meet Ali Fayad, Western Michigan's underrated edge defender

By Jacob Infante
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10O2cG_0fKzGIzX00

Few players took advantage of the 2021 season quite like Western Michigan edge defender Ali Fayad.

He had a dominant shortened 2020 campaign, but Fayad exploded with the best year of his collegiate career this past season, placing fourth in the FBS with 13 sacks. He was a constant force to reckoned with in MAC backfields, being named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

Draft Wire had the chance to speak exclusively with Fayad about his breakout year, his experience at the Shrine Bowl, his high-effort playing style, and much more.

JI: You’re coming off of a stellar year at Western Michigan. What went into this season and prepared you for a career year?

AF: We can start off when I got hurt in 2020; that really propelled me for this year, because it changed my whole mind and my mindset towards the game towards, towards my preparation, and just everything that has to do with [football]. When something gets taken from you, that you love, you really start to feel a certain type of way. You can’t control certain things, and that time goes by, man, it’s just all the hard work and the preparation that I put into it. My mindset was really all football 24/7 since the COVID year until 2021. I had subtle reminders around my house: I had a MAC logo taped around my ceiling over my bed. I had NFL logos taped over my bed and things like that. It was really just staying consistent in what I was doing, putting the right food in my body, stretching, going the extra mile just to get what I want.

JI: What did it mean to you to be named MAC Defensive Player of the Year?

AF: Man, it felt awesome. It was great to see my family happy. I’ve been really wanting this award since 2020; I thought I was gonna get it before I got hurt. It felt great, putting all that work and having those subtle reminders around your house. It’s everything coming to come into fruition. I made a whole playlist before the season, wrote down in my journal that I was gonna win the MAC Defensive Player of the Year and have double digit sacks and all those things coming together. It’s awesome to see that the hard work that you put in, it does pay off.

JI: Your hand activity and arsenal as a pass-rusher stands out on film. What’s gone into being able to play with as much urgency and quickness at the point of attack?

AF: Honestly, man, it’s very instinctual. Every time somebody has something funky, I got a counter for them. I always come with a plan. I watch a lot of film, and it’s the man above, God forever. It’s truly instinctual by me. I’m very focused on the film that I watch. I’m always watching my opponent before I play, but I just continue to keep going, just motor, man. It’s the will to get to the the quarterback and getting to the quarterback, it’s my favorite thing in the whole world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gXPx_0fKzGIzX00
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

JI: What’s your favorite pass-rushing move to execute?

AF: I love my spin. I love the ghost step, too. The offensive linemen’s hands having to slip off the back plate is a great feeling, coming up for you and then just cleaning up the quarterback. Swim and the dip are my two favorites.

JI: There’s a bit of debate about where you’ll play at the next level. In talking with teams, have you heard a consensus about where they want you lined up?

AF: I mean, most teams obviously see me as their 3-4 [edge rusher] because of my size. I’m not prototypical for the prototype defensive end, 4-3 in the ground. But I’ve also heard teams telling me I could play 4-3, they’d be flexible, because they see my physicality at the point of attack. They see that I like to use my hands, and I don’t get pushed around, and then if you watch the film, you know, I’m very stout, and I hold down edges and just know how to get to the quarterback if you put me on the edge.

JI: You had the chance to play in the East-West Shrine Game. What was that experience like?

AF: That experience was awesome, just going to actually get coached by the NFL coaches and then go on to play the top-tier players in the country felt good. Just for me to go out there and dominate it with my pass rush to make them look at what I bring it to the table, making everything look really nice while getting home. It just felt good to dominate and do what I had to do to just turn heads.

JI: On top of all the on-field stuff, you also got to meet with NFL teams. How did that process go?

AF: Oh, man, talking to them was awesome. Finally getting to know who I was, not just the person on the field, but off the field, getting to know how much I love the game. I’m a football guy 24/7, and I’m willing to do whatever. I’m down. Everybody in the draft will feel like it’s the bottom of the ocean, so I just really hope that they understand that about me, and that I’m gonna work hard, and I’ll do whatever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WawH9_0fKzGIzX00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

JI: Which edge rushers have you grown up idolizing?

AF: Growing up in high school, I’d watch Aldon Smith on the San Francisco 49ers. Watching him come off the edge, I watched him drop five sacks – I’m sorry, it was against the Bears – watched that live. So you know, watching him to see a dominant force off the edge. Another guy [I’m] watching: Von Miller; I utilized a lot of [his] moves. I tried to dip like him, get this spin coming out of nowhere like him. Another guy was actually Dwight Freeney that I was really starting to watch. I know that people will say me and him are very similar in size and whatnot. Just watching and seeing how he dominated dominated the game with over 100, 115 or 120 sacks, man.

I just tried to take what makes his spin move better than mine are you know, what steps is he see takin, how’s he getting out? [I’m] watching even Robert Mathis, man. I really love the game of football. I tried to take from all the GOATs, all the best, and I tried to implement it to my game as much because you know, I feel like I’m my own [guy], but yeah, those guys paved the way, so I just tried to give and take it, and I tried to give it on the field.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

AF: Outside of football, the past five years, even this last little couple more six months, spending in Texas training and what not…I really just like to chill, spend time with my family. I really like to talk to them and get to know them even more than I already do. You never know how much you can know about a person: even your mom, your dad, your sister. I just really like to chill with them, and the time that I have with them is very limited, and when I do have time, I really love to sit back and chill the family, and I got a couple of dogs I like to take the park and enjoy the nature and being outside. So I’m a really chill guy, but this snow right now in Michigan is killing me.

JI: What kind of dogs do you have?

AF: I have a white German Shepherd. My little sister has a Pomeranian, and I just got a couple of days ago a brand new, all-black German Shepherd.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

AF: If you draft Ali Fayad, you’re getting a relentless workhorse that’s willing to do whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl and win every single game, every time I’m on the field. I’m gonna give them 125 percent. Once you get me, I always prove people wrong and always turn a lot of heads up on that field, so I’m that guy out there that people are always talking about.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Aidan Hutchinson Family Has Special Moment At Draft

With the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Hutchinson’s name, he spent time with his family to just soak in the moment. A video of the Hutchinson family has surfaced on social media....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
State
Texas State
Kalamazoo, MI
Football
Kalamazoo, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Robert Mathis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' free agents who remain unsigned entering NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts are grinding away at their big board ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, hoping to carve it down to a usable template over the weekend. While they do that, several former Colts who spent time with the team during the 2021 season remain unsigned in free agency. Even after the draft, the Colts will be looking to add some depth to the roster. There is still a chance that one of two of these players make a return to the team on a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#49ers#Logos#American Football#College Football#Fbs#Mac Backfields#Draft Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Chiefs calling teams about trading up in first round of 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just around the corner and the Kansas City Chiefs are doing their homework on a potential trade-up in the first round. According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Chiefs have been calling teams trying to find a partner for a trade-up. They’re not looking to make a big move into the top half of the draft, though. Instead, they’re looking at a smaller trade-up, and according to Breer, they might consider multiple trade-ups in Round 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots fans will love this insight from Cole Strange's college coach

Cole Strange was the most puzzling pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots traded down to the No. 29 pick and they selected an offensive lineman that was projected to go in the third round. Bill Belichick had options like Nakobe Dean, Andrew Booth Jr., Christian Harris and John Metchie — he passed on them all to take a shot on an under-the-radar interior lineman.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson gives Michigan rivalry edge in NFL Draft for first time in past 8 years

The year of the Wolverine continued to roll Thursday night!. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson came off the board with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. After getting passed over by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hutchinson will stay in Michigan after getting selected by the Detroit Lions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy