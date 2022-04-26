ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted murderer on the run in Alabama after escaping work detail

By Stephen Sorace
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. - A convicted murderer serving a life sentence escaped from a work detail in Alabama on Saturday evening and remains on the run, authorities said. David Kyle, 49, left his assigned job location at the Red...

Chiram Artis
3d ago

been in the system over 20 years, and still considered dangerous? this means that the department of corrections isn't working, not rehabilitating a man in 20 years? you can take a dog off a chain after two years, and even his common sense would tell him to run and not look back!

