TUPELO - The St. Luke Food Pantry will host a feminine hygiene giveaway this Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until noon. St. Luke is organizing it because they know it is a hidden cost for families, especially those that are food insecure, in poverty or near the poverty line, said St. Luke Food Pantry Director Jason Martin. The goal of the event is to try to make a difference for families, especially those with mothers or girls.

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO