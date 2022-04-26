ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Park police searching for missing kayaker

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
The New York State Park police announced the search for a missing kayaker.

Police responded to the Golden Hill State Park Boat Launch around 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a missing 54-year-old man who went kayaking.

According to police, a multi-agency air and water-based search were conducted and initial efforts were unsuccessful.

Police ask those on the Lake Ontario shoreline to be on the lookout for the missing person's kayak which is an Old Town Sportsman 120 orange and black in color.

2 On Your Side

Police identify missing kayaker as 54-year-old Amherst man

BARKER, N.Y. — The search continues for a missing kayaker in Lake Ontario. New York State Park Police identified him Friday as Paul Hahn, 54, of Amherst. Park Police officers say Hahn launched his craft at Golden Hill State Park in Barker sometime between Friday, April 22 and Monday, April 25. He has not been seen since.
