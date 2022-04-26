Todd Saliman expected to be named president of University of Colorado

Todd Saliman, the sole finalist for University of Colorado president, answers questions from facultuy and students Tuesday during a public forum. April 19, 2022. (Sara Hertwig/for The Denver Gazette) Sara Hertwig

The University of Colorado's board of regents is expected to name Todd Saliman the next president of the school's four-campus system on Wednesday.

The regents will hold a special meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. The public portion of the meeting is slatted to begin 30 minutes later, according to a release from the university.

Board Chairman Jack Kroll will provide an update on the university's presidential search followed by public comment. The board will then vote on who should be the next president. Saliman, the university's interim president, is the sole finalist.

He has worked for the university for 10 years, serving as its chief financial officer and vide president for government relations and strategy since 2012.

He also served in the Colorado House of Representatives from 1995 to 2003 and then served in Cabinet-level positions for Govs. Bill Ritter and John Hickenlooper.

Over the past two weeks, Saliman visited the university's four campuses and administrative offices to answer questions in open forums. During his trip to Denver, he laid out his vision for changing how Coloradans view higher education.