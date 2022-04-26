ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need2Know: Twitter's New Owner, Russia Nuclear Warning & COVID Treatment for Kids

Catching you up on what you need to know on April 26, 2022, with Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, Russia warning of a possible threat of World War III, the FDA approving a COVID treatment for children under 12, and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
