Need2Know: Twitter's New Owner, Russia Nuclear Warning & COVID Treatment for Kids

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, April 26, 2022:. $44 BILLION PRICE TAG: Elon Musk has officially bought Twitter for roughly $44 billion, at $54.20 per share. The historic transaction caps off a month-long whirlwind where Musk became one of Twitter's largest shareholders, was offered a seat on its board, turned down that seat, then ultimately put in a rocky-but-successful bid to buy the company. The outspoken Tesla CEO, who is also the world’s wealthiest person, said he wants to privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. Twitter stock was up nearly 6% following the announcement, hovering around $52. One of the first ripple effects came as value of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (a Musk favorite) jumped 27% after news broke. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. CHEDDAR.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO