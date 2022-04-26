ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Texas Glamping Site Has Stunning Treehouses & It's An Enchanted Getaway

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gXyf_0fKzCP4E00

Thick inside of Texas Wine Country, you'll reach one of the most magical glamping sites in the state. Onera, a landscape getaway in Fredricksburg, TX offers eight unique lodging experiences, each with its own special architectural qualities.

You'll feel like you're inside of a thick, lush forest, far away from civilization despite only being a mile from Main Street Fredricksburg. You can completely immerse yourself in the views of the Texas Hill Country from these cozy getaways.

The most popular is the largest of the eight houses, called the Monarch. This treehouse is situated around an Elm tree and stays 10 feet off the ground. A popular amenity rare to this one is a stone-carved bathtub for the bath of your dreams.

I mean, just look at it!

Users who rented one of the properties through Airbnb seem to favor another treehouse, the Spyglass, which looks exactly like its name, and it's so cool. Most reviewers said they enjoyed a dip in the treehouse's cedar tub on the outdoor deck, and we can't blame them.

The other stays include a luxury safari tent, container suites, a bungalow, and some breathtaking geodesic dome buildings. Each building is far enough away from each other that it feels like you have your own secluded slice of the surrounding hill country.

This "landscape hotel" is a popular getaway among couples celebrating an anniversary, those in town hoping to visit the wineries, or anyone who's looking to escape, but not too far away.

Onera

Price: $800 - $1,000+ by night (2 nights stay minimum)

Address: 173 Basse Ln, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Why You Need To Go: There are eight gorgeous buildings that are all a comfortable distance away from each other.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Fredericksburg, TX
ComicBook

Disney Park Announces Permanent Closure of Classic Ride

One of the most iconic Disney theme park rides will be permanently shut down at Tokyo Disneyland. The Oriental Land Company, which operates Tokyo Disneyland, has announced that Space Mountain will permanently close as part of a planned renovation of that park's Tomorrowland. Space Mountain will be replaced by an "entirely new" version of the ride, which will retain its original indoor roller coaster concept, but will feature more immersive special effects and enhanced performances. Space Mountain will close in 2024 and the new ride will open sometime in 2027. A single piece of concept art showing off the new Space Mountain can be seen below:
TRAVEL
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Responsible Travel#Enchanted#Treehouses#Texas Wine Country#Onera#The Texas Hill Country#Instagram Users
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Narcity USA

This​ Dreamy Underwater Sandbar In Emerald Coast Florida Is A Massive Floating Beach Party

There's an expansive sandbar on the Emerald Coast of Florida with sparkling shallow waters where people enjoy cooling off and partying hard!. Despite not really being an island, the Crab Island is located in Destin, Florida. After sand drifted from the Gulf of Mexico, the once island turned into an exciting place for visitors to gather in the knee-deep ocean, enjoy food... and, of course, adult beverages.
DESTIN, FL
Greyson F

Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

High-end Mexican food is now available.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Few cities in the United States can compete with the Mexican restaurant choices offered throughout metro Phoenix. Many residents have their own favorites, and often favorites depend on what kind of Mexican food they are hungry for. For burritos, it is one restaurant, for fish tacos another, and for mole an entirely different eatery. This makes standing out in the crowded field of Mexican restaurants difficult and requires some ingenuity from ownership. That is exactly what Call Her Martina is hoping it has created in its “Mexican with a twist” restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy