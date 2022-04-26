ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Montgomery County Community Shred Day a success

By Courtesy the Better Business Bureau
The Better Business Bureau partnered with Altra Federal Credit Union, Clarksville Gas and Water, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Montgomery County Green Certification to offer free shredding on Saturday, April 23rd. The event saw over 200 residents participating in the event resulting in 17,000 pounds of shredded documents.

"Consumer fraud and identity theft are steadily rising all around the country. To raise awareness and to promote prevention, we wanted to join with other community organizations to offer free access to secure document shredding and disposal," Melanie Thompson of the BBB said.

One participant called the event life-changing. "We are elderly and did not know what we were going to do with our documents, and then we saw you were offering free shredding. Thank you so much, you will never know how much this means to us."

Shred Day was also done in support of the county's sustainability program. "These efforts go hand-in-hand with our county's green initiative. The initiative provides community members with ways to implement best practices in environmental stewardship, which is one of the reasons we wanted to collaborate on this event," Rose Melton of Altra Federal Credit union said.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Montgomery County Community Shred Day a success

Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
News Break
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

