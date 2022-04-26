ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Best Products You Need to Know About From DUER, the Maker Of the World’s Most Comfortable Jeans

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xt1oV_0fKzBeK200

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The past couple of years have been a little weird, to say the least. We’re genuinely not going to get into it, because we know you don’t want to hear it — but there is one thing we want to get off of our chest that we simply didn’t anticipate.

If you were even getting out of bed in 2020, you were solely throwing on athleisure. The best joggers , comfortable hoodies , house slippers . You know the deal. While athleisure is most certainly still popular, it absolutely doesn’t have the same appeal as it did in 2020. Essentially, we can’t wear it all the time like we used to. Thankfully, that’s where DUER comes in.

For those of you unfamiliar with DUER, this is the brand that makes the world’s most comfortable jeans . Point, blank, period. We even said so in our end-of-year product awards, the 2021 Man . Each pair hits that ideally casual look while simultaneously holding the same amount of stretch you’d expect in the coziest sweats you’ve ever worn.

To make it even better, the majority of DUER’s fibers come from eucalyptus trees, wood chips and plants, creating some of the world’s most eco-friendly clothing you can purchase. Essentially, these are the jeans of your dreams — a pair that mimics the comfortability of everything you wore during quarantine with the visibility you need to look normal out and about in our current world.

Does it get any better than that? Well, yes, it does, because comfortable jeans aren’t the only article of clothing DUER has mastered.

Sure, we can rave for hours and hours about DUER’s jeans, but there are a number of items from DUER worth geeking about. See them all, including the iconic Performance Denim jeans we can’t shut up about, below and make this summer the summer of DUER.

1. DUER Performance Denim Slim Jeans

It’s impossible for us to start off with anything other than DUER’s Performance Denim jeans. Using mainly cotton in addition to LYCRA spandex and Coolmax All Season polyester, these mid-risers will most certainly become the most comfortable jeans you’ll ever throw on your body. Upon initial look and feel, anyone will assimilate these with just about any average pair of jeans. That is until you put them on. One leg in, you’ll want to do a split. Two legs in, the want dissipates and becomes a need. Trust us, you’ll never want to take them off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4ZbG_0fKzBeK200


Buy: DUER Performance Denim Slim Jeans $135.00

2. DUER No Sweat Shorts

Shorts season is so close, we can almost taste it. Lucky for you, DUER is making one of the best pairs of shorts for warmer weather with the No Sweat Shorts. Using natural TENCEL fibers, these shorts have the ability to maximize breathability with cooling features that seem almost impossible to have in a classic pair of men’s shorts. In addition to TENCEL, the No Sweat Shorts use cotton, spandex and LYRCA polyester to lay on your legs as this summer’s favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSsUY_0fKzBeK200


Buy: DUER No Sweat Shorts $79.00

3. DUER Performance Denim Relaxed Jeans

These are essentially the same pair of jeans we’ve placed in the first slot, just a little baggier. For those of you that prefer a little extra room in your jean legs, the DUER Performance Denim Relaxed Jeans were made for you. Slipping them on will feel no different than throwing on a pair of sweats. And, for those of you that stay on top of trends, you probably know that baggier fits are in right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38swps_0fKzBeK200


Buy: DUER Performance Denim Relaxed Jeans $129.00

4. DUER The Only Tee

Contrary to popular belief, our favorite men’s jeans brand doesn’t only make pants. The Only Tee is one of DUER’s newest styles and is really pushing boundaries as far as t-shirts go. Made with pima cotton, TENCEL lyocell and nylon, this is a shirt that retains a solid stretch but doesn’t have the same material as a swim shirt. It’s lightweight to the touch with an extra casual appearance to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jexnz_0fKzBeK200


Buy: DUER The Only Tee $49.00

5. DUER No Sweat Jogger

By keeping things cool, calm and casual, DUER’s No Sweat Jogger is the ideal all-day, everyday jogger made for whatever your day brings. Because it’s made with TENCEL, this is another ultra-breathable pair of pants from DUER. Visually, the joggers have a washed look to them that feels vintage in appearance, but don’t let it fool you, these pants are brand-new. There are a few colors available which are all made with a low-key coloration for fitting into whatever it is you’re wearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHP48_0fKzBeK200


Buy: DUER No Sweat Jogger $129.00

6. DUER Live Lite Journey Short

If the preppy aesthetic is more your look, check out the Live Lite Journey Shorts for a change. Visually speaking, these shorts are quite different from the majority of DUER’s clothing via vibrant colors and a shorter consistency, but they’ve got a serious attention-grabbing allure to them. There are a number of colors to choose from with each pair using fibers that will cool you down in the hotter months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TS3yN_0fKzBeK200


Buy: DUER Live Lite Journey Short $79.00

7. DUER Stay Dry Denim Jacket

What’s better than a handsome denim jacket? A stretchy denim jacket that repels water. And, what’s better than a stretchy denim jacket that repels water? A stretchy denim jacket that repels water on sale . That’s the case with DUER’s Stay Dry Denim Jacket. This go-to denim jacket has the same kind of stretch you’d expect in their regular jeans, and if you’ve ever worn a jean jacket, you’ll know that they could most certainly make room for some added stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymgle_0fKzBeK200


Buy: DUER Stay Dry Denim Jacket $99.00 (orig. $139.00) 29% OFF

8. DUER Performance Denim Commuter Short

Sure, jorts are most certainly controversial, but they’re making quite the comeback — especially these ones from DUER. These casual jean shorts are available in three different colors with the same texture and moveability you expect from the Performance Denim Jeans. You know, with just less leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ch7EB_0fKzBeK200


Buy: DUER Performance Denim Commuter Short $79.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Suitsupply Custom Suit Review: We May Never Buy Suits off the Rack Again

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone loves a sharp-dressed man, which means there are few things better than having a well-fitting, snazzy-looking, and well-tailored men’s suit. The only thing better than having a suit is, perhaps, having a custom suit. As with anything custom, having something tailor-made to fit you is going to fit much better. But a custom suit is more than just how it looks on your body, as it provides you with the option of being...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Henley Shirts To Upgrade Your Casual Outfits

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a modern man, you’ve got to have a few of the best henley shirts in your closet. It’s a classic staple known for its comfiness and effortless styling abilities. these shirts make for great casual wear thanks to their simple design and utility. The great thing is, the best henley shirts make every guy look and feel his, well, best. Perhaps it’s the masculine style or the useful real-world look (the...
APPAREL
SPY

Crocs Teams Up With Your Favorite Childhood Cereals In Its Latest Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Crocs is adding a sweet new collection to its lineup of super popular clogs — and each pair looks good enough to eat. This most recent collab sees the shoe brand teaming with General Mills to release a new line of Classic Clog and Classic All-Terrain Clog styles paying homage to some of your favorite childhood cereals. The limited-edition “Rise N’ Style” collection with General Mills is directly inspired by four of the food...
APPAREL
SPY

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ What Is Amazon Prime Day? When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Do I Need an Amazon Prime Membership? The Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Top Deals To Watch Best Prime Deals: Amazon Products Best Amazon Prime Day Deal: Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals: Tech Gadgets Prime Day TV Deals: Insignia and Toshiba Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Home Goods and...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Products#Denim Jeans#Denim Shorts#Jean Shorts#Clothing Shop#The Maker Of The World#Spy Com
SPY

Top 12 Tuesday Amazon Deals: $229 Apple Watch SE, $209 3D Printer, 49% off First Alert Detectors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon is doing its best to shake us out of the early week doldrums. Today we’re seeing lots of deals — significant, deep discounts on top brands and cool gadgets. Combing through these deals is hard work, but bringing excellent and easy Amazon shopping to you is what we do! In case you missed it, Monday was the day to clean up on personal care items on Amazon. From top-rated Braun shavers and trimmers...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Self-Soothing Products That Help Kids With Anxiety Work Through Their Worries (Without Medication)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you or someone you know has experienced anxiety, you’re aware of how it can manifest in different ways: Shaky hands, itchy skin, sleepless nights, tightness in the chest, negative thoughts on a loop — the list goes on and on. As adults, we understand that what we’re feeling is likely a side-effect of stress or fear and that if we have the tools to calm our minds and change our perspective, the...
KIDS
SPY

No Need to Wait Until Prime Day: Save 44% Off Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. It may also compel you to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on. For a limited time, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is as close to a Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
SPY

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 50% Off Logitech’s Best Selling Mouse

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with the best laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has excellent discounts on wireless mice, including several popular models from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because we...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top Amazon Deals: The Apple Watch SE and BISSELL Little Green Carpet Cleaner Are on Sale This Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals. In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season. Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Space-Saving Furniture Ideas Guaranteed to Max Out Your Living Space

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We can’t all live in giant houses with way too many rooms to clean. Whether you’re a condo dweller, away at school, living in a small bungalow or have a home with a very open concept design that’s not practical for larger pieces, space-saving furniture can save the day. These days it seems like plenty of furniture designers are taking the hint and coming up with some of the nicest space-saving furniture yet. From...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Rowing Blazers’ Made-to-Order Suits Review: Exquisite Options That Aren’t Quite as Precise as We’d Like. Yet.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Here at SPY, we’re big fans of Rowing Blazers. The brand best known for breathing new life into prep recently expanded into made-to-order suiting. While blazers and pants were always a part of their offering, this change marked a new evolution (and a new product line!) for the brand previously unseen. To better understand the whole process, we spoke with Jud Barr of JTB Custom (who RB worked with to stand up the...
APPAREL
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture for Big Backyards, Small Balconies and Everything in Between

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Having a patio or backyard is a blessing, but it can come with its own unique set of challenges. Choosing the best outdoor furniture often involves contending with a number of unique factors, such as the task of actually finding something which suits your individual tastes. However, the reward for taking the time to identify the right patio furniture for your home is a space you can relax in and actually want to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Portable Grills Make It Easy To Have a BBQ Just About Anywhere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When the weather starts getting nice, it’s time to break out the grill. But if you’re trying to take the best grill on the road, to the beach or at least to the backyard, you’re going to want one of the best portable grills. The best portable grill will be compact, easy to transport to your desired location and work well on the go or outside of smaller homes and apartments where less space...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

To Review The Farmer’s Dog Food Delivery, We Recruited a French Bulldog With a Picky Eating Problem

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. For this review of The Farmer’s Dog, SPY.com recruited Cookie, a French Bulldog, and her “Millennial Mom”. You can follow Cookie on Instagram at @cookiemonster_thefrenchie and on TikTok at @Cookiemonsterthefrenchie. My experience with dogs had always been that as soon as their food was put down, they would run to eat, and they would eat until the bowl was clean. This was not my experience with Cookie. At first, I was concerned, but the...
PETS
SPY

The Best Self-Defense Keychains for Convenient, Portable Protection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a nighttime runner, college student or a night shift worker, you may feel the need to be able to defend yourself at a moment’s notice (especially following the scary report that homicides were up 28% in 2020 compared to 2019). When looking for an easy way to protect yourself, look no further than your keys. Having the best self-defense keychain that’s small enough to clip onto your bag or belt loop...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Review: A Compact Speaker With Sound Befitting the Bose Name

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. From noise-canceling headphones to true wireless earbuds, Bose’s presence is everywhere in the audio space  Nearly one and a half years after its release, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker continues to be a prized darling in the smart speaker space. But why? Well, because it’s one of the few options with a built-in battery for on-the-go convenience. And guess what? I’ve finally managed to check it out in the flesh to experience what all...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Tablets Provide Laptop Power in Tablet Form

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The best ablets fill that gap between your laptop and your smartphone. The long battery life and large displays are great for binge-watching your favorite movies and shows on cross country flights and road trips. Plus, they are easy to pack around, especially since tablets are generally lightweight and sport a slim profile you can easily slip in and out of a bag. When you really get into the nitty-gritty of the capabilities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Review: We Threw the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth Party Speaker Into a Pool

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bang & Olufsen has a reputation for making pretty and pricey speakers, so when we saw they were releasing a new generation of portable Bluetooth speakers just in time for summer, naturally we were curious. In this review, I’ll go hands-on with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) to see how it sounds, what it’s best for, and if I can recommend it to you. And because it’s supposed to be waterproof,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy