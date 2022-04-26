Watch Kevin De Bruyne's Movement And Riyad Mahrez's Vision Unlock Real Madrid

Manchester City claimed a slender advantage in their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after a dramatic 4-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium.The Premier League leaders raced into a 2-0 lead in a pulsating first-leg encounter with goals from the irrepressible Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus in the first 11 minutes.Real responded through the prolific Karim Benzema before Phil Foden and Vinicius Junior traded goals early in the second half.Bernardo Silva gave City a two-goal advantage but Benzema scored a cheeky penalty - his 41st goal of the season in as many appearances - to cut the deficit once again. Relive all the action live below: Read More Man City edge Real Madrid in seven-goal Champions League classicAmid Champions League chaos, the calm of Carlo Ancelotti may prove Real Madrid’s saviourReal Madrid refuse to die as Man City are made to rue missed chancesMan City vs Real Madrid result: Player ratings as De Bruyne and Benzema shine in Champions League classic
