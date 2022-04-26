Watch Kevin De Bruyne's Movement And Riyad Mahrez's Vision Unlock Real Madrid

Ruben Dias believes Manchester City are the right sort of team to thrive in the Santiago Bernabeu, a "mad" team ready for the lunacy that surely lies ahead of them. City travel to the Spanish capital next week holding a 4-3 lead from the first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie against Real Madrid, a match they might have won by far more if they had taken the string of chances they made at the Etihad Stadium. They may yet live to regret their profligacy, both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were sent crashing out of the competition late on when they had been holding leads in the tie.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO