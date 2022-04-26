ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Embattled lawmaker defends conduct in traffic stop

By KVRR Staff
kvrr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota lawmaker who’s been a longtime critic of police on Tuesday defended his conduct during a traffic stop for his adult daughter that turned into a verbal confrontation between him and officers. Police said that Rep. John Thompson, of St. Paul, arrived...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 24

The One
3d ago

Mr. Thompson if they stopped her because of race you should have had her take the test and you would have a great case for proving racism. It is obvious that you used your position to intimidate the officers and your daughter was drunk or on drugs. Also how did your car that was out of gas drive to the scene that your daughter was getting gas for you?

Reply
19
todd daugherty
3d ago

seems to me both him and his daughter were allowed to break several laws any one of us would have been ticketed or arrested for-great justice system we have

Reply
13
Freedom Jaeger
2d ago

We need justice ! This Thompson breaks laws and , his ADULT daughter breaks multiple laws and he shows up and harasses the law enforcement! The democrat house should kick him out of the Minnesota legislature ! We need justice and playing the race card and I am a Minnesota House Representative is getting old ! The democrats have laws for hardworking people and have no laws for themselves! We need a change in St.Paul !

Reply
6
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rep. John Thompson Disputes Police Account Of Traffic Stop Involving Daughter, Says She Had ‘Mental Health Episode’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State Rep. John Thompson on Tuesday said he did not attempt to misuse his position as an elected official or intimidate police officers when he showed up to a traffic stop involving his adult daughter, disputing a police report of what happened. His reaction was that of a concerned father responding to a child in crisis, he said.  It’s Thompson’s first statement since the Sunday incident, when St. Paul Police, according to a summary report, pulled over his 26-year-old daughter on suspicion of impaired driving and expired tabs. Officers said she didn’t cooperate, and that they smelled “the odor...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief Found Pinned Under Vehicle At St. Cloud Taxi Business

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend. According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle. Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries. The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
NBC News

Indiana town sued after rescinding police officer job, allegedly because of man’s HIV status

The town of Clarksville, Indiana, was hit with a federal lawsuit after prosecutors said a man lost a job offer as a police officer because of his HIV status. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, saying the town of roughly 22,300 violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it rescinded the man's offer. Discrimination against people with HIV became illegal in 2008 as part of an amendment to the ADA.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul Man Shoots Dog In Head

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man faces an animal torture charge after he allegedly shot a dog in the head last summer. Rondie King, 48, was charged in Ramsey County on Friday. According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police responded to an alley behind the 1000 block of Wakefield Avenue on June 13, 2021 to find a German Shepherd with a gunshot wound to the head. There was a spent 9mm casing next to the dog. Surveillance video from that area showed a white van with no license plates driving away moments after the gun went off. Police identified the owner...
SAINT PAUL, MN

