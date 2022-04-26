ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool vs Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final | Team News | Roberto Firmino Injury Update

Cover picture for the articleThe Reds take on the 'yellow submarine' just three days after beating Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby and follow Wednesday night's clash with a Premier League trip to face Newcastle in Saturday's early match. With Klopp's team fighting on all fronts, he needs the full...

PLAYER RATINGS: Captain fantastic Jordan Henderson produces standout performance for Liverpool in Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, with Jurgen Klopp's midfield and frontline in brilliant form

Alisson Becker - 7 The Brazilian goalkeeper had an extremely quiet evening with very little to do across the entire match. Bombed forward, put in multiple dangerous crosses, that were not capitalised on by the Reds attackers. Ibrahima Konate - 7 A surprise inclusion over Joel Matip, but proved his...
Liverpool vs. Villarreal score: Jurgen Klopp's Reds on verge of advancing to Champions League final

Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League final after beating Villarreal on Wednesday in their semifinal first leg, 2-0. Similar to their Merseyside derby victory over Everton last weekend, the Reds had the chances to take command early but were just a tad off, coming to life in the second half. Fans at Anfield had to wait for nearly an hour of play to see the first goal, but it finally came via an own goal from Pervis Estupinan off a cross from Jordan Henderson in the 53rd minute. Sadio Mane made it 2-0 just two minutes later thanks to his quick finish off a naughty nutmeg assist from Mohamed Salah.
'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t take Villarreal lightly in Champions League after shock Bayern and Juventus wins

JURGEN KLOPP says Villarreal have lost the shock factor — but he will not be taking them lightly. The Liverpool manager claims the Spanish underdogs were under-estimated by powerhouses Bayern Munich and Juventus in earlier Champions League knockout stages and Klopp is wary ahead of tonight’s first-leg semi-final tie at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool looking to step up new contract talks with manager as German now open to extending deal

Liverpool are looking to step up talks with manager Jurgen Klopp over extending his contract after he indicated he would be open to the idea of staying at Anfield beyond 2024. The German has two years left on his current deal and had previously suggested he could step down at the end of his contract but he is now open to extending his stay.
Jürgen Klopp Rules Out Roberto Firmino for Villarreal Semi-Final

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp have been fortunate in recent weeks on the injury front, with the Reds’ manger having had an almost entirely fit squad to choose from as he and his squad push to secure an unlikely, historic quadruple. One player whose availability has been limited, though,...
Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool they must be 'completely on alert' for Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal - despite taking two-goal lead to Spain next week

Liverpool are on the verge of their tenth appearance in a European Cup final – but Jurgen Klopp warned his high-flyers they must remain on high alert. Second half goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, which came in the space of 133 seconds, put Liverpool firmly in control of their semi-final against Villarreal on a raucous night at Anfield.
Erik ten Hag has 'no need' to drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he joins Manchester United as long as he keeps scoring goals, says Marco van Basten, and warns fellow Dutchman 'don't listen to the media' at Old Trafford

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag should not drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he takes over at Old Trafford, says his fellow Dutchman Marco van Basten - who believes his goal threat makes him too valuable to leave out. Ten Hag - currently at Ajax - was announced as the...
Champions League: Manchester City edges Real Madrid in semifinal clash

April 26 (UPI) -- Manchester City earned a dramatic 4-3 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup. Kevin De Bruyne quickly put City ahead and the Premier League club never looked back in the thrilling seven-goal affair. The two sides will meet again in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu on May 4 for a spot in the UCL final.
5 Things Learned: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

The second half saw Chelsea cruise again. Their efforts were rewarded when Marcos Alonso gave the Blues the lead. However, shortly after, Cristiano Ronaldo netted his first-ever league goal against Chelsea. Chelsea will now turn their attention to Sunday's Premier League showdown against Frank Lampard's Everton. Here's 5 things that...
Watch: Tuchel “curious” on Rudiger future as defender plays despite departure

We’ve seen every version of Thomas Tuchel this season – angry Tuchel, happy Tuchel, frustrated Tuchel, morose Tuchel, and sardonic Tuchel. Right now he’s the latter. Asked about Antonio Rudiger’s future – he’s leaving the club as the coach admitted last week – he responded that he was also “curious” about where the defender was going to end up.
Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
Rudiger’s first game after announcement ends badly

Antonio Rudiger was rated a 5.9 on WhoScored after his performance for Chelsea against Manchester United tonight, the lowest of any player on the pitch apart from Marcus Rashford. He is now playing under the shadow of an impending departure, and there will be fears that that will affect his...
