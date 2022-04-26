ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The Latest On Those Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Engagement Rumors

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Splash News

Back in January 2021, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde surprised fans by becoming much more than co-workers. Since then, the “As It Was” singer, 28, and Booksmart director, 38, have been going strong after meeting on the set of the film Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Styles, is directed by Wilde and will be released in September 2022.

Now, fans are theorizing online that the couple is engaged thanks to a report from the popular Instagram celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi. (The page owner frequently answers fan questions and reports what other insiders have revealed regarding specific celebrities and events). Last week, during a Q&A, a fan asked if the owner of the account believed Styles and Wilde are currently engaged. They responded, “Yes.”

Another follower, in disbelief, claimed that the Deuxmoi owner was just trying to “stir the pot,” which they adamantly denied. The owner wrote, “I’m not stirring the pot […] I think there is a high probability that they are [engaged]. But guys!! I’ve been saying for literal months that they are VERY serious and no one ever wants to believe me.”

Styles, who just played two weekend sets at Coachella and Wilde, who was spotted in the audience cheering him on, have yet to comment on the rumors. The two made their first public appearance as a couple while holding hands early last year at Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding. Since then, multiple insiders have reportedly told outlets that the two are simply “very happy” together, with others suggesting that they are becoming even more serious.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly at the time of their first sighting that the two felt instant sparks while working together on their film. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” they said, “It was only a matter of time before they got together.” Months later, Styles embarked on his 2021 Love On Tour and fans noticed Wilde in the crowd, singing and dancing along at multiple show stops and concerts. The two were photographed on countless other dates and engaging in PDA soon after.

Wilde shares 2 children with her ex-fiance and partner of 9 years, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 46, including son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5. Styles has never previously been married, but dated French model Camille Rowe for one year (and she is said to have inspired his 2019 record, Fine Line). The former One Direction member is set to release his third album, Harry’s House on May 20th, and fans are looking forward to seeing if there are any lyrical hints toward his relationship with Wilde.

