Acco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) _ Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Zurich, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $441.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.5 million.

Acco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.58 per share.

Acco shares have decreased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.62, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

