WesBanco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) _ WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $44.1 million.

The bank, based in Wheeling, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $142.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $138.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.3 million.

