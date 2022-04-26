ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Pharmacist gets 10 years for $180M health care fraud scheme

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Mississippi pharmacist has been sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison for a $180 million health insurance fraud scheme involving unnecessary prescriptions for expensive pain creams and other medications.

Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 55, now of Gulf Breeze, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday in Mississippi’s Southern District, a news release said. He is among more than a dozen people who have pleaded guilty or been convicted in connection with the scheme.

Prosecutors say he paid kickbacks for referrals of medically unnecessary prescriptions. He was involved in more than $180 million in fraudulent billings, including more than $50 million paid by federal health care programs, the statement said.

Barrett pleaded guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

Prosecutors said in 2018 that pharmacy fraud in Mississippi totaled more than $400 million. Pharmacists figured out how to hand-make medications — typically skin creams — with ingredients for which insurers would pay big money. They also hired marketers to seek and sometimes pay off physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists and others who could prescribe the drugs, prosecutors alleged.

A marketer, Thomas Wilburn Shoemaker of Rayville, Louisiana, pleaded guilty last August.

Pharmacist Thomas E. Spell Jr. of Ridgeland pleaded guilty in 2018 to helping run a fraud that collected $244 million from a federal military health insurer, and was sentenced to 10 years. A statement acknowledged that he personally received more than $29 million between December 2014 and January 2016.

In 2019, pharmacy owner and manager Glenn Doyle Beach of Sumrall pleaded guilty in a plot that collected more than $200 million from a federal military health insurer and others. His sentence is 14 years.

Pharmacist and pharmacy co-owner David “Jason” Rutland, of Bolton, pleaded guilty in 2021 to federal charges of conspiracy to solicit and pay kickbacks and bribes. He got a 5-year sentence.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeland, MS
State
Florida State
City
Sumrall, MS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#Insurance Fraud#Pharmacists#Ap
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Two arrested, 25 kilos of drugs recovered in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered 25 kilos of drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 14, and two women were arrested. Deputies said they saw a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driving carelessly on Interstate 59 North around 10:15 p.m. The driver consented to a search of the car initially, then rescinded. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi Aquarium by former employee

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee of the Mississippi Aquarium has filed a lawsuit against the facility claiming wrongful termination. The Sun Herald reported the former employee, Kegan Wood, claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct. The lawsuit was filed in late 2021. Wood claims he reported that a female employee groped a […]
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Traffic stops in Mississippi county lead to weekend haul of ecstasy, morphine, meth, marijuana an multiple weapons

In three different traffic stops Friday and Saturday, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a haul of illegal drugs, including high-powered narcotics, and firearms from Natchez city streets and Adams County roadways. On Friday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle traveling on Highland...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

New Orleans stolen truck investigation leads to Mississippi and arrest of fugitive wanted in seven states

The long arm of the law eventually caught up with a fugitive wanted in seven states, when officers found the man with a stolen truck and travel trailer in Mississippi. On April 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office assisted the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole with a motor vehicle theft investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy