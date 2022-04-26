JBT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $25.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $469.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, JBT expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share.

