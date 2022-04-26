Ashland: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $786 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $13.69. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $604 million in the period.

Ashland shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $101.32, a rise of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

