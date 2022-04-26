Zurn Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30.2 million in its first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $239.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZWS