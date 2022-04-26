Chemed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $64.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $4.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.79 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $530.5 million in the period.

Chemed shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $481.27, an increase of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHE