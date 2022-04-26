Students, 1 driver injured in crash that flipped school bus on its side in McCracken Co.
By Clayton Hester
KFVS12
3 days ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Several children were injured when a bus flipped on its side after a crash in McCracken County. The crash happened on Blandville Road (U.S. 62) at Highland Church Road at 2:30...
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Hardyville, Ky. – On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 6:51 pm (CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to an injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located in the area of 6853 Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says both eastbound lanes are now open. KYTC reported earlier that eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked near the 14 mile marker in McCracken County due to a crash involving a semi and a pickup. They said the semi rolled over,...
Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash. According to Cape Central High School, science teacher Troy Strom passed away after he was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Gordonville. Students injured after school bus crashes in McCracken County. Updated: 6 hours...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and McCracken County Animal Control need your help with an ongoing investigation into animal abuse. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have been investigating a case involving an injured, abandoned dog that suffered multiple bite injuries consistent with that of a K9.
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 259 south of Danville Road near the city of Kilgore took the life of a 19-year-old on Wednesday. According to DPS, The driver of 2001 Ford Mustang, identified as David L. Fuller IV of Sikeston, Missouri, was traveling north on Hwy 259. The driver of a 2004 Mack dump truck, William D. Glasco of Kilgore, was traveling south on 259.
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for hiding cameras in his home to record a young girl. Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He appeared remotely before the...
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rockcastle County mother is facing charges after her children called 911. Casey Ballinger has four children. Her arrest citation states her 10-year-old son called police, saying his mother was on drugs and he was afraid she was going to hurt them. Ballinger allowed police...
WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday. Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
