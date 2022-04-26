ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Internet Backs 'Exhausted' New Mom Feuding With In-Laws Over Mac and Cheese

By Sara Santora
 3 days ago
"This is very concerning," wrote one commenter. "It's so much bigger than mac and...

My opinion…. not yours
3d ago

First of all, she wasn’t the host her husband was. Second if they knew she just had a kid. They could as easily brought dinner and let her relax while visiting their grandchild. And thirdly my husband just wouldn’t be eating trying to protest his mothers bull. He made plans without her knowledge. He’s at fault for this.

Toniann Whitaker
2d ago

What the husband should have done was to wrap that baby up and bring her/him to the grandparent's. That would give exhausted new mom tge much needed several hours for rest and do whatever. I'm a grandma. If I was going to visit I would have brought the food with me and cleared table and helped new mom in any way I could. Husband is as selfish as his parents. I do think a month is kind of a long time to wait to meet their new grand baby already. It also sounds as if mom may be struggling with some postpartum and definitely lack of help or empathy from her husband. A baby needs both parents caring for it not all on mom.

Eva Janese
2d ago

If he wanted to invite his parents for dinner, he should have cooked for them, instead of expecting his wife to do it. I would have cussed out all of them.

