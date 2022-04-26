Internet Backs 'Exhausted' New Mom Feuding With In-Laws Over Mac and Cheese
"This is very concerning," wrote one commenter. "It's so much bigger than mac and...www.newsweek.com
"This is very concerning," wrote one commenter. "It's so much bigger than mac and...www.newsweek.com
First of all, she wasn’t the host her husband was. Second if they knew she just had a kid. They could as easily brought dinner and let her relax while visiting their grandchild. And thirdly my husband just wouldn’t be eating trying to protest his mothers bull. He made plans without her knowledge. He’s at fault for this.
What the husband should have done was to wrap that baby up and bring her/him to the grandparent's. That would give exhausted new mom tge much needed several hours for rest and do whatever. I'm a grandma. If I was going to visit I would have brought the food with me and cleared table and helped new mom in any way I could. Husband is as selfish as his parents. I do think a month is kind of a long time to wait to meet their new grand baby already. It also sounds as if mom may be struggling with some postpartum and definitely lack of help or empathy from her husband. A baby needs both parents caring for it not all on mom.
If he wanted to invite his parents for dinner, he should have cooked for them, instead of expecting his wife to do it. I would have cussed out all of them.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 39