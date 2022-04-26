ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House 'Worries' Iran Could Be Nuclear Weapon Ready in Weeks

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified that Iran has accelerated its nuclear program from a year to a couple...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 7

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Iran Nuclear Deal#White House Worries#The White House#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
905K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy