South Plains Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) _ South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.3 million in its first quarter.

The Lubbock, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPFI