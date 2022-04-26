ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

12 Cincinnati officers, supervisors awarded for response during Smale Riverfront Park shootout

By Lawson Gutzwiller
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Twelve Cincinnati police officers and supervisors were awarded for their quick thinking and response during the shootout at Smale Riverfront Park in July 2021. Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said she had the honor of awarding those 12 individuals with the Police Chief's Award for Distinguished...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dexter, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Cleveland.com

Shooting victim tries to drive away despite wound to head, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man is expected to survive after he was wounded in the head in a shooting Saturday just north of downtown. The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of East York and Dayton streets in the North Hill neighborhood, police say. Officers say they found the victim conscious in his vehicle and he was attempting to drive away, but his car was on an embankment at the intersection.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society takes in possibly abandoned ducklings from park

MENTOR, Ohio — An Ohio humane society has taken in three ducks that were possibly abandoned at a park. The Lake Humane Society says it was just celebrating the adoption of four previously surrendered ducklings when they received a call from an employee at a local park. The employee was working at Veterans Park in Lake County, Ohio, when they noticed three ducklings who seemed to be following a woman around.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy