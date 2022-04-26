ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Travelers now need reservation to visit this iconic Hawaii landmark

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpCF3_0fKz5s6p00

Travelers will now need a reservation to visit one of Hawaii's most iconic landmarks following a new ruling from state officials.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Starting May 12, people from out of state who wish to go to Diamond Head State Monument, a trail leading to a volcanic cone on the island of O'ahu , will be required to make a reservation.

Diamond Head is one of the state's most popular attractions known for its historic hiking trail, stunning coastal views and extensive military history as part of the island's coastal defense system.

Travelers will now need a reservation to visit one of Hawaii's most iconic landmarks following a new ruling from state officials. Photo credit Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNmSC_0fKz5s6p00
Travelers will now need a reservation to visit one of Hawaii's most iconic landmarks following a new ruling from state officials. Photo credit Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dp2sG_0fKz5s6p00
Travelers will now need a reservation to visit one of Hawaii's most iconic landmarks following a new ruling from state officials. Photo credit Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

The new rule was introduced by the Department of Land and Natural Resources to reduce hiker congestion along the narrow trail to the summit, reduce the load on the comfort station and reduce vehicle congestion.

"The reservation system is an important part of the destination management action plan," Hawaii Governor David Ige said. "We want to reduce the impact of visitors and really ensure that our residents have access to these desirable places. We can control the numbers of people who visit a particular place so they can more easily be spread out across the day."

Hawaii residents will continue to enjoy free access without reservations, but entry may depend on parking availability.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Hawaii begins COVID-19 'Transition Plan'

The state is changing the way it deals with COVID, but it doesn't mean Hawaii is out of this pandemic. "COVID infections are up nationwide and here in Hawaii. Our current daily average is 362 representing a 4 fold increase from 88 cases back on March 18th," said Dr. Sarah Kemble, State Epidemiologist with the Hawaii Department of Health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
KHON2

Hawaii reports 3,370 COVID cases, 11 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,370 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,107 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 491 on the Big Island, 191 on Kauai, seven on […]
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#State Of Hawaii#Governor Of Hawaii#Kcbs Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KITV.com

Hawaiian Airlines recruiting for more than 600 open positions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaiian Airlines launched a statewide hiring campaign this week for hundreds of open airport and operational positions to support the company’s growth as we get closer to the busy summer months. The airline is recruiting more than 600 positions companywide. The company is also seeking Honolulu-based...
KHON2

HART: Honolulu rail route to Civic Center costs $9.9B

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HART released its newest recovery plan on Friday, April 29 pegging the cost of a shortened rail route at nearly $10 billion. HART said the estimated cost to complete rail to Civic Center instead of Ala Moana is $9.1 billion plus another $785 million in financing costs. The total would be to […]
HONOLULU, HI
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy