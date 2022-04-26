Travelers now need reservation to visit this iconic Hawaii landmark

Travelers will now need a reservation to visit one of Hawaii's most iconic landmarks following a new ruling from state officials.

Starting May 12, people from out of state who wish to go to Diamond Head State Monument, a trail leading to a volcanic cone on the island of O'ahu , will be required to make a reservation.

Diamond Head is one of the state's most popular attractions known for its historic hiking trail, stunning coastal views and extensive military history as part of the island's coastal defense system.

Travelers will now need a reservation to visit one of Hawaii's most iconic landmarks following a new ruling from state officials. Photo credit Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

The new rule was introduced by the Department of Land and Natural Resources to reduce hiker congestion along the narrow trail to the summit, reduce the load on the comfort station and reduce vehicle congestion.

"The reservation system is an important part of the destination management action plan," Hawaii Governor David Ige said. "We want to reduce the impact of visitors and really ensure that our residents have access to these desirable places. We can control the numbers of people who visit a particular place so they can more easily be spread out across the day."

Hawaii residents will continue to enjoy free access without reservations, but entry may depend on parking availability.

