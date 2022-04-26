ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley duo charged for allegedly selling fentanyl, meth in SF's Tenderloin

By Natalia Gurevich
 3 days ago

Two men were charged last week in U.S. District Court for planning to sell and having sold fentanyl in San Francisco 's most notorious neighborhood for drug use, the Tenderloin.

David Ordonez and Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez are facing federal charges of "conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl," according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office . Ordonez has an additional charge for distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Ordonez, 19, and Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, both based in the same apartment in Berkeley repeatedly traveled out to the Tenderloin to sell drugs at a well-known hot spot near 7th Street and Market Street.

According to the complaint against them, the two planned to sellmore than 40 grams of fentanyl in the area between February 9 to March 29, 2022, and during that time they sold drugs to undercover San Francisco police officers on five occasions.

Each time, one of the pair sold fentanyl or methamphetamine , or sometimes both. Along with the charge of conspiracy, they've also been charged for other additional sales.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the San Francisco Police Department Narcotics Division worked together on the investigation.

Both men are facing anywhere from five to 40 years in prison for each of the two federal counts they've been charged with. They could also face a $5 million fine.

Ordonez has since appeared last Friday to appoint an attorney and to set a detention hearing. Hernandez-Ordonez will appear next on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

San Francisco, CA
