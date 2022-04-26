‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’: Gallery Of Photos And Posters For The Marvel Movie
Benedict Cumberbatch ’s sixth outing as Dr. Stephen Strange sees his character cast a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong and the powerful Wanda Maximoff.
