MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mounta ... well, you know the adage. Now you have proof that it’s true as Bob Huggins pulled a “DOOSKIE” out of his hat to close out his 2022 recruiting class with the announcement that Emmitt Matthews Jr., aka @THEDOOSKIE on social media, was returning to Morgantown to play his final season of eligibility as a West Virginia Mountaineer.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO