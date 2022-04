WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Finding purpose through loss, that’s what one UNCW student decided to do with a film project her father started when he was diagnosed with cancer. Betsy Bertram lost her father, 66-year-old Scott Bertram, to cancer in July of 2017. When he was diagnosed four years earlier, he set out to create a movie, something he’d always wanted to do. Unfortunately, he was not able to finish it, but he made Betsy promise to turn her grief into art after he died. So, four months after losing her dad, Betsy took what her dad started and created “Captain Scott B and the Great Adventure” with filmmaker Matthew Chenet.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO