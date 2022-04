As Andy Warhol famously stated, “Uptown is for people who have already done something. Downtown is where they’re doing something now.”. And there is a lot going on right now in Downtown Richmond, which is home to CoBiz, the high-tech, 9,000 square foot co-working space and business incubator, the Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, Rich City Rides, Rich City Studios and the East Bay Center for the Performing Arts, to name a few. Workers and visitors are also seeing more options to enjoy lunch, from tacos at the highly-acclaimed El Garage to soul food from Snapper Seafood.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO